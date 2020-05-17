2 Miami-Dade testing sites reopening after bad weather forces closures

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two testing sites in Miami-Dade County reopened Sunday after bad weather forced them to stop testing over the weekend.

Testing for COVID-19 resumed at Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Beach Convention Center after stopping Friday and Saturday.

For a full breakdown of cases in the state of Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

