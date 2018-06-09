2 Miami-Dade Police officers injured in separate crashes in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers were injured after, officials said, they were involved in separate cruiser crashes in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

Police and fire rescue units responded to the scene of the first crash along Northwest 27th Avenue and 54th Street, at around 1 a.m.

According to police, a driver hit the cruiser, causing the officer to lose control. The badly damaged cruiser was crushed and left in pieces.

Crews had to cut the officer out of his vehicle before transporting him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

A third vehicle was involved, but police said it is unclear what role the vehicle played in the collision.

Minutes after this crash, surveillance video recorded another crash involving a Miami-Dade Police officer.

Investigators said the officer in the second collision was responding to a call with his lights on when he was struck by a car while crossing the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 92nd Street.

The footage shows the vehicle slamming into the cruiser’s driver’s side door.

A witness who asked not to be identified told 7News the officer appeared to be at fault.

“He ran a stop sign, and when he ran a stop sign, a car was coming down, I’d say, you know, doing about a good 35, 40 miles an hour,” he said.

Seconds after the impact, the officer is seen crawling out of the cruiser’s passenger side door and falling to the floor.

7News cameras showed paramedics treating the officer on the sidewalk. It is unclear whether he was transported to the hospital.

“I hope he’s OK,” said the witness.

Police are attempting to determine what led up to the first crash and whether or not the driver at fault will face any charges.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.