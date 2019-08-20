2 Miami-Dade Police officers help groom propose

(WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers helped a groom propose to his spouse.

Miami-Dade Police Officer Glenna Battle and her partner helped Avi Mizrahi propose to his spouse, Tuesday.

According to Battle, the proposal began with a traffic stop.

“I asked if he could step out of the car,” Battle said. “She stepped out of the car and looking like she was real surprised, nervous like. We asked them to step to the rear of the vehicle, and my partner asked if he could open the trunk, and when he opened the trunk, that’s when she was real surprised.”

“The trunk was set up beautifully with a poster showing us, and from over there she changed from scared to happy, and she said, ‘Yes,'” Mizrahi said.

After the proposal, family members were on hand to celebrate.

The romantic moment was recorded on a cell phone and posted on Twitter.

Tuesday was the first time Battle and her partner have helped with a proposal. They said it was a special moment to be a part of.

