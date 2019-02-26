2 Miami-Dade cops charged after being caught on camera slapping teen

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers are facing charges after surveillance video appeared to show one sergeant slapping a teenager that was handcuffed.

Prosecutors with the case plan on addressing the media and announce the charges the two will face at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Eighteen-year-old Bryan Crespo’s home was raided after, police said, he had been planning to sell stolen airbags.

The man was arrested in his home, in the area of Northwest 28th Street and 25th Avenue, on March 15, and the video surfaced in October.

MDPD sergeant Manuel Regueiro is allegedly the man who hit Crespo.

Officer Alexander Gonzalez was the other officer in the video that will face charges.

