2 men try to break into Miami Beach pawn shop through neighboring businesses

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for information on two men who were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Miami Beach pawn shop through two neighboring businesses.

The attempted burglary happened along the 900 block of Normandy Drive overnight on Tuesday.

“I just cannot imagine that this would happen to us in this environment — to see if they could break into my shop to next door, the jewelry store,” Cool Monkey’s owner, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. “They look directly into the camera a few times.”

These burglars broke into a Normandy Dr. gelato shop but wanted in to Easy Cash Jewelry next door. They even tapped the wall to see if it could be busted through. No dice. They also tried breaking into a restaurant. They’re wanted by @MiamiBeachPD. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/5P8dOfvW6W — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 30, 2020

The two crooks cut a lock at the back of Cool Monkey Bubble Tea & Gelato Shop, where they would enter and plot their caper for at least 15 minutes. However, the gelato shop was not their intended target, but Easy Cash Jewelry, which is next door to the shop.

The businesses are also surrounded by a fence due to a nearby construction site.

Surveillance video captured the crooks trying to compromise the wall that separates the two businesses.

While inside the store, the crooks could be seen tapping the wall to gauge its strength and dropping their bag of what the victims believe were tools.

The crooks also tried to avoid being spotted by motion detection or through the window

They could also be seen arguing for a little bit and even use the store’s bathroom.

They would then leave the gelato shop and try their hand at Taste Buds of India, the business on the other side of Easy Cash Jewelry.

“We, as restaurant workers, are suffering a lot,” Benny Thomas, the owner of Taste Buds of India, said. “This is an aluminum sheet, and they could not pull it.”

After the thieves were not able to gain access to the pawn shop, they left empty-handed.

Miami Beach Police are now searching for the two crooks, who have left service industry workers stressed out and violated.

“My business dropped more than 95%, and to deal with this, it’s just heartbreaking for me,” Cool Monkey’s owner said.

If you have any information on the crooks’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.