2 men steal packages from multiple homes in northern Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who, they said, have been stealing packages from the front porches of homes throughout northern Miami-Dade County.

One of the men was seen on video wearing a dark-colored tank top pulling up to multiple homes in a dark Jeep Compass and leaving with packages intended for other people.

The man has targeted homes in North Miami, Miami Shores and Northeast Miami-Dade.

One of the packages he took on Thursday was from Isabelle Beekhuizen’s North Miami home, and it contained items that are irreplaceable.

“My newborn pictures, yeah, my photo album,” she said. “It even had a little lock of hair in there. I just have a newborn son. I was going to show those pictures to my son, obviously, when he grew up. It has pictures of his great grandparents, and everything was lost. It’s gone.”

The thief has a large tattoo of a marijuana leaf near his right shoulder and a gun tattoo close to his elbow.

“You can’t just take things from people’s homes,” Beekhuizen said. “Those are things that people need. You can’t just steal things from people.”

If you have any information on the thieves’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

