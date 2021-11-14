MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Miami neighborhood, leaving two men injured, police said,

Miami Police responded to a call involving a shooting near Northwest 51st Street and North Miami Avenue, at around midnight Sunday.

Officers found two male adult victims who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma in stable condition.

Police have not confirmed the condition of the other man, and are still investigating what triggered this shooting.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.