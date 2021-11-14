MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police responded to a call involving a shooting around midnight Sunday, near Northwest 51st Street and North Miami Avenue.

Officers found two male adult victims who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police have not confirmed the condition of the other man, and are still investigating what triggered this shooting.

