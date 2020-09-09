2 men, including South Florida attorney, killed in shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men, including a prominent South Florida attorney, were killed following a shooting at a home in Hollywood.

The shooting occurred in the Oakride Community along the 3200 block of Southwest 49th Street at around 9:40 a.m., Wednesday.

According to his law firm, Robert Fenstersheib was confirmed as one of the two victims killed in the shooting. Fenstersheib was often seen on television through his commercials.

When officers arrived, they said they found two men deceased on the scene. A woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound.

“Upon officer’s arrival on scene, they did observe two deceased male victims with possible gunshot wounds,” Hollywood Police spokesperson Christian Lata said. “Further investigation revealed there was a third victim on the scene as well with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious but stable condition. At this time, detectives of the Hollywood Police Department homicide unit are investigating the incident. As soon as more information becomes available, we will be forthcoming with that information.”

Police have not released who is responsible for the shooting and what led up to the incident.

A news conference will be held at the Fenstersheib Law Group offices in Hallandale Beach at 5 p.m.

