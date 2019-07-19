2 men in custody, 1 at large after fatal Liberty City shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police say they have two men in custody and continue to search for another connected to a home invasion in Liberty City that left one woman dead and a man hospitalized.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to a call about a shooting at a home in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and 61st Street at approximately 2:15 a.m., Sunday.

Responding officers found a man and a woman on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman, later identified as 70-year-old Annie Gentles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male victim was transported to the hospital and as of Friday morning, has been listed in stable condition.

Officials said three men were committing an armed robbery inside of the home when shots were fired at both residents.

Authorities arrested a 16-year-old suspect and 21-year-old Ronald Farmer in connection to the fatal home invasion.

The third suspect police are searching for has been identified as 19-year-old L’Darius Price.

If you have any information on Price’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

