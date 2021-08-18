OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in Opa-Locka.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 22nd Court, near Ingram Park, Tuesday night.

Authorities said two men were driving down Burlington Street when someone shot at their car.

The two victims were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

