MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two young men to the hospital after they were shot in a busy Miami street.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northeast Second Avenue and 70th Street, just before 5 p.m., Friday.

PIO is on scene at the media staging area located at N.E. 2nd Ave and N.E. 71st St in reference to two young adult males who were shot. Both were transported to Jackson Memorial Trauma Center where one is listed in critical condition and the other is listed in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/h6CEHReCco — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 22, 2019

Officials said they received a shot spotter alert in that area. Responding officers found the victims with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to Ryder Trauma Center. Officials said one of the victims is listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have shut down Northeast Second Avenue between 68th Terrace and 71st Street as they continue to investigate. They have urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

