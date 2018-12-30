MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two men to the hospital after they were shot in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 70th Street, just before 6:30 p.m., Sunday.

Responding officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took both of them to Jackson Memorial Hospital. One of the men is listed in critical condition and the other is listed in stable condition.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.