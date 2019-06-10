2 men hospitalized after shooting during robbery at SW Miami-Dade pizza shop

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two men were shot during an armed robbery at a Southwest Miami-Dade pizza shop.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of the shooting along the 9100 block of Bird Road, at around 3:30 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said they received a call at around 2 p.m. after a victim showed up at Kendall Regional Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said one victim was shot in the leg, and the other was shot in the face.

Both victims were listed in stable condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center, police said.

Police said the victims were shot at Frankie’s Pizza.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene where police could be seen focusing near a row of U-Haul trucks parked near the pizza shop.

Police said they do not have a description of the shooter.

