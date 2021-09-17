NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been hospitalized after a police pursuit ended with a violent crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said the incident began near Northwest 131st Street and 19th Avenue at around 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, they received a call of shots fired from someone inside of a car. The caller gave officers a full description of the car, including its license plate number.

When officers noticed the car, police said they refused to stop and took off.

The suspects then led officers on a 2-mile chase through Northwest Miami-Dade that ended with a collision near Northwest 143rd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Both men were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

7News has learned a juvenile may have been the target when shots were fired, but the juvenile was not hurt, police said.

