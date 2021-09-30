DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two workers have been transported to the hospital after being burned at a warehouse in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a call referencing a tank explosion at a warehouse along Northwest 33rd Street and 79th Avenue, just west of Miami International Airport, at around 11:20 a.m., Thursday.

Responding rescue personnel located two men who sustained burns from being sprayed by 40 gallons of alkali material that was on the ground.

The victims’ skin was burning and rescue crews treated them and rinsed their skin at the scene before transporting them to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One victim was airlifted to the hospital and the other was transported by ground to JMH.

The two men were separated due to one of the victims having respiratory issues.

Hazmat crews have since responded to the scene to neutralize the toxic materials at the warehouse.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.