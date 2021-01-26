2 men distract, steal woman’s wallet, credit cards from inside North Bay Village home

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman was distracted and duped at her front door, according to police.

The incident happened last Thursday in the 6500 block of Cutlass Avenue in North Bay Village.

Police said a man seen on surveillance video posed as a landscaper and conned his way into the victim’s backyard.

When the homeowner was not looking, he snuck into the home and stole her wallet.

Police said her credit cards were later used by a second man captured on video at a gas station.

Investigators have not made an arrest in the case so far.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.