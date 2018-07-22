2 men dead in apparent drownings off Miami Beach, Pompano Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men died after they were pulled unresponsive from the water in separate incidents off Miami Beach and Pompano Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, 55-year-old Anthony Waiters apparently drowned while he was attending his girlfriend’s family reunion, Saturday afternoon.

Waiters, a Miami-Dade resident, was pulled from the water near 82nd Street and Collins Avenue. Cellphone video captured paramedics putting the victim in an ambulance.

Waiters was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Beachgoer Justin Giraldez was saddened to hear about the apparent drowning.

“It’s terrible, you know. No one likes to hear anybody drowning or getting hurt out here,” he said. “It’s the beginning of summer. Just want to have fun, you know.”

Earlier on Saturday, authorities said, 67-year-old Paul Elmore became unresponsive while diving on an artificial reef wreck off Pompano Beach.

Fellow divers rescued Elmore and began to render aid. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene and administered CPR.

Elmore, a New York resident, was transported to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials in both cases will determine a cause of death later this week.

