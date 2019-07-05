2 men dead, 15-year-old loses fingers in separate Broward firework accidents

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three separate firework accidents in Broward County has killed two men and left a teenager’s hand maimed.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to two different calls about firework-related injuries at around 10:45 p.m., Thursday.

One of the incidents occurred outside of an apartment complex in the area of Northwest Fifth Street and 30th Avenue.

Officials said a 36-year-old man was lighting illegal fireworks in the parking lot, placing a mortar shell inside of a PVC pipe. The firework detonated before he was able to move away from the area, causing him to suffer severe shoulder, neck and head injuries.

He was transported to Broward Health North where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Family members on Friday morning could be seen outside of the home, picking up the last remaining fireworks.

“It was the loudest sounds I’ve ever heard,” said Angie Goldstein, who heard the explosion. “It was literally like a bomb going off. You hear them but when you’re right here… it was just the loudest thing ever.”

The victim’s brother, Calvin Hamilton, told 7News he was a father to a 2-year-old girl and was about to get married.

“A great guy. He was about to get married,” said Hamilton. “It’s just tragic, I mean, with the family right now. It’s just unexpected this is what happened through fireworks.”

Fire rescue crews also responded to a home in the area of Northeast 17th Terrace and Second Avenue where a 15-year-old teenager had lit a 24-inch Roman candle before it blew up in his hand.

Officials said he was transported to Broward Health Medical Center and lost several fingers. He now faces the possibility of losing his right hand entirely.

On Friday morning, Fort Lauderdale Police said a man lost his life on the Fourth of July in their city after what is believed to be a result of a firework explosion.

Thirty-two-year-old Gevins Caty was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center after succumbing to his injuries.

Officials are awaiting confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office to see how exactly how Caty died.

