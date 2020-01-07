2 men caught on camera stealing family’s ATV in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured crooks stealing a South Florida family’s all-terrain vehicle while they were sleeping.

The theft happened near Southwest 148th Terrace and 152nd Place in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday.

Cameras captured two men rolling out with the ATV in the middle of the night.

Edison Vargas, the homeowner, said he checked the cameras when his wife found the front gate open.

“My wife told me that the front gate was wide open, so we got a little bit suspicious,” said Vargas. “Right away we realized that they stole the ATV bike from the backyard.”

The duo jumped into his backyard and pushed the $7,000 four-wheeler through the front gate.

“They jumped over my fence to take it out and push it all the way to the front gate,” said Vargas.

Vargas believes the theft started in his neighbor’s backyard.

“They were here before,” he said. “I’ve been checking cameras and I see suspicious cars driving around.”

The thieves’ movement triggered the backyard light, but the homeowners said they are just glad nothing happened to their family.

“In a way, it was good that I was sleeping and didn’t wake up,” said Vargas. “If not, it would have been a whole different scenario.”

Vargas hopes the new clues can assist investigators to find the ATV.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t get caught, but eventually, they will get caught or get killed,” Vargas said. “I sleep with my gun right next to me. I carry my gun all the time, so in a way, they were lucky, and it could’ve been a lot worse.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.