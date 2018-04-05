2 men caught on camera installing skimming devices at Davie gas station

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men accused of installing credit card skimmers at a Davie gas station.

Davie Police said credit card skimming devices were found late Wednesday night at the Mobil gas station, located at 11400 State Road 84.

Police said a black SUV was seen pulling up to a pump, which blocked the clerk’s view. The driver went inside the gas station to buy a drink.

A second large SUV then pulls up on the other side of the pump, and that driver is who police said installed the skimmers. Police said the first man served as a lookout.

“We did see two vehicles pull up here sometime last night, for about four minutes, access the device [and] place the skimmers in there,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone.

Leone also added that the Mobil where this happened is very diligent when checking for skimmers.

“They check them three times a day,” said Leone. “Good thing these were caught relatively quickly.”

If you have any information on these men, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

