2 men caught on camera in NE Miami-Dade home burglary

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for the public’s help after, they said, two men broke into their house while they were out of town and took off with valuables.

Crisp surveillance video captured the subjects, both of whom are seen wearing hoodies, rummaging through the living room of the home located in the area of Northwest 88th Street and Sixth Avenue in Northeast Miami-Dade, near Miami Shores, Sept. 1.

With their hoods wrapped tightly around their faces, the men appeared to take their time as they sifted through various items. One of them is seen sporting long locks and wearing slides with light colored socks.

The victims told police the duo broke into their home through a back window and burglarized the entire place.

The break-in takes place as several residents in nearby El Portal have reported their cars were targeted by burglars.

If you have recognize the men or have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

