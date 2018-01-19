2 suspects caught after police pursuit in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase ended at a shopping plaza in Miramar.

The police chase began near the Florida Turnpike off of the University Drive exit in Miramar, Friday afternoon.

A North Miami Police officer followed the blue Ford Mustang because the tag did not match the vehicle. Once the driver exited the Turnpike, Miramar Police units were able to assist in a traffic stop. North Miami and Miami-Dade police were also involved in this case.

Officials said the subjects later spinned out and crashed into a gray Nissan in a plaza parking lot before they ditched their vehicle and fled on foot.

Police momentarily chased the subjects on foot in the plaza located near Southwest 67th Way and Miramar Parkway.

The subjects were caught soon after and are now in police custody.

One weapon that the subjects tried to ditch was located. Police also discovered a hand gun inside the vehicle.

No one was in the Nissan at the time of the crash.

There were no reported injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.