2 men arrested, charged with felony lobster violations in Monroe County

(WSVN) - Two men have been arrested in Monroe County for allegedly having over 100 undersized crustaceans in their possession.

Osvaldo Hernandez, 65, and Vladimir Medina Martin, 45, were pulled over during a traffic stop when officers noticed a fishy odor emitting from the car.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers confiscated 100 undersized wrung lobster tails, four short, live lobsters and 17 short stone crab claws.

The two men were then arrested and charged with enhanced felony lobster violations.

