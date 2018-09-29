2 men allegedly snatch necklace from woman in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has been left shaken after two men reportedly robbed her in Little Havana.

The woman said the two men held her at gunpoint as she was bringing down a cake for her birthday, around 3:40 a. m. Saturday, along Southwest Ninth Court and 10th Street.

“It’s my birthday, or it was my birthday, and I went to the art gallery of my friends after I went to my son’s house. I came up and I brought down to get the cake that my son gave me. Next thing I know, I turn around and these two hooded black men — very dark, all black, black hood covering most of the face — they yank my thicker chain and I try to hit them,” she said.

“I screamed and then I guess my neighbor was awake because he usually goes to bed late,” the victim added. “I screamed and he tried to do something or tell him to stop, and I tried to do something. One of them had a rock. When they start running, they shot at him.”

The neighbor was transported in stable condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital after a bullet struck him in the shoulder.

He is expected to be OK.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

