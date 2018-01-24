2 men airlifted to hospital after shots fired in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were air-lifted to the hospital after, officials said, they were shot in Miami Gardens, Wednesday night.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at an address on 28th Place, just before 9 p.m. Authorities said two men were sitting in a vehicle when two other men approached them carrying guns.

A 21-year-old man inside the car ran away and suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was airlifted to a local hospital, according to officials.

Several minutes later, officials said another 21-year-old male victim arrived to a Chevron gas station, located near 183rd Street and 32nd Avenue, with gunshot wound. His injury was not life-threatening, and he was air-lifted to a hospital.

It remains unclear if the incidents are related.

