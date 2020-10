LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two suspected crooks were arrested after they allegedly stole mail and ballots from mailboxes in Lighthouse Point.

Both men were arrested near Northeast 21st Way and Sample Road, Wednesday.

The pair faced a judge, and they have been charged with fraud and theft.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.