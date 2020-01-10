2 men accused of killing Hialeah dentist plead not guilty

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men accused of killing a Hialeah dentist outside of her office have entered their pleas in court.

Hector Ledesma and Ralph Benjamin were indicted by a grand jury and pleaded not guilty for the murder of Dr. Carmen Ramirez, Friday.

Ramirez was walking into work in November 2019 when she was shot six times.

Investigators said the dentist was a star witness in an Orlando fraud case against Ledesma’s brother.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.