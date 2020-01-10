2 men accused of killing Hialeah dentist indicted for murder, plead not guilty

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men accused of killing a Hialeah dentist outside of her office have entered their pleas in court.

Hector Ledesma and Ralph Benjamin pleaded not guilty for the murder of Dr. Carmen Ramirez, Friday.

The two were also indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Ramirez was walking into work in November 2019 when she was shot six times.

Investigators said the dentist was a star witness in an Orlando fraud case against Ledesma’s brother.

Prosecutors said they are seeking the death penalty.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.