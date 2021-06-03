MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers helped to save a man who went into cardiac arrest.

Officers Giovanni Joseph and Dwayne Campbell were playing basketball while off-duty when Trevor Grant went into cardiac arrest.

“During the pick-up game, I noticed Mr. Trevor Grant collapse and I immediately knew that he was going through a medical emergency,” said Joseph.

“I was just extremely thankful and grateful because I’ve played basketball with these two guys for years, actually,” said Grant. “I never really knew they were police officers. They were there for me at the right time. They did what needed to be done.”

Because of the quick thinking by the officers, Grant suffered no brain damage.

He was able to meet with those officers to express his thanks for saving his life.

