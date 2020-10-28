2 masked robbers ambush woman, ransack home in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two masked robbers who ambushed a woman at gunpoint and robbed her home in Tamarac.

The ambush happened on Northwest 54th Lane near 57th Street, Monday morning.

Ring camera footage showed the victim going to her car when two robbers in hoodies hop out of a white SUV and run towards her.

She collapses as they hold her at gunpoint, and unfortunately, that’s only the beginning.

Cameras inside of the home caught the rest of the encounter.

BSO said the robbers tied up the woman and then ransacked her home, looking around for anything they could take. Eventually, they hear something and take off.

Deputies said the crooks got away with about $2,700 worth of items and fled from the area in a 2019 or 2020 white Lexus SUV.

If have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

