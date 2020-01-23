2 manatees return home after being treated at Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two manatees have returned home after a successful recovery.

Say goodbye to Brownee and Frappuccino who got plenty of TLC at the Miami Seaquarium.

They were loaded onto trucks to head back to the ocean after being rehabilitated at the park, Thursday.

Brownee was rescued in Port Everglades two years ago after being orphaned and possibly struck by a boat.

Frappuccino was rescued from and returned to Palm Beach.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.