2 manatees released back into wild following recovery

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Two manatees have recovered from their injuries at the Miami Seaquarium and have been released back into the wild.

Kangaroo and her calf Joey were loaded onto trucks in Virginia Key, Wednesday morning.

They both got some much-needed attention while Kangaroo rehabbed at the Miami Seaquarium.

The two were rescued earlier this year after Kangeroo suffered severe injuries to her flippers from fishing lines.

“We ended up doing a couple of different surgeries here at the park to get all that line out,” spokesperson Julie Heyde said. “The bones ended up healing beautifully, so she has full mobility of both flippers.”

The mom and baby were released into the waters of Key Largo, where they were both found in February.

Veterinarians hope the familiar surroundings will help make their transition back to the wild a little easier.

