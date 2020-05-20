2 manatees released after recovering at Miami Seaquarium

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of manatees are back in the wild after spending months in recovery.

Spookey and Scott were loaded off a truck and into the water in Key Largo, Wednesday.

Staff and volunteers from different marine mammal rescue centers helped carry them to the water.

The duo were both rehabilitated at Miami Seaquarium.

Spookey was rescued in October after being struck by a boat, and Scott was found in February with his flipper entangled in a fishing line.

