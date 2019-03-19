2 lifeguard stands vandalized in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are investigating after two lifeguard stands were vandalized.

Officials said someone tried to start a fire at a stand along 35th Street and Collins Avenue, Tuesday.

A small section of the stand was burned.

Another tower caught fire along 71st Street and Collins Avenue, around 4 a.m., Tuesday.

Firefighters contained the flames to the inside of the structure.

All of the equipment inside the stand was destroyed.

Miami Beach Police are investigating the blaze as a suspicious fire.

No injuries were reported in either case.

If you have any information on these fires, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

