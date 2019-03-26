2 lanes blocked after truck scrapes bottom of bridge over Turnpike in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two lanes are blocked on the Florida Turnpike near Sheridan Street in Hollywood as workers clean up debris on the road left behind by a truck that damaged an overpass.

A tractor-trailer was carrying a backhoe when it passed under the bridge.

Too tall to pass under, the truck’s load caused the underside of the bridge to be scraped.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where debris could be seen scattered across the roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol said there were no injuries reported.

Officials said a Florida Department of Transportation engineer will check to see if there was structural damage to the bridge.

