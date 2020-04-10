2 kittens rescued from trailer fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have rescued two kittens from a trailer fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to a trailer on fire at a warehouse in the area of Northeast 17th Court and 12th Avenue, Thursday night.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the outside of the warehouse.

Two small kittens were rescued from the scene.

