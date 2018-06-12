2 kittens, cat rescued from Doral park recovering

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three kittens who were rescued after being abandoned in a Doral park are now on the road to recovery.

The trio was rescued over the weekend after Ruthie Mendez found them abandoned and abused inside a filthy crate at Sugarwood Park, inches away from some anti-freeze.

The kittens were immediately rushed to to the Doral Center Animal Hospital for treatment.

“I think it’s heartless. I mean, we’ve seen it so much unfortunately in our county,” said Mendez, who found the cats. “There are other options like rescue groups or animal services.”

The kittens are expected to be available for adoption in about eight weeks.

