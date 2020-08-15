2 killed, teen hospitalized following shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been killed, and a teenager had to be taken to the hospital following a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of the 21500 block of Southwest 114th Court, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators have identified the injured teenager as a 17-year-old girl. She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South, where she has since underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers said they are looking for three men connected to the shooting. They said they jumped into a vehicle and fled the scene, but investigators do not have a description of the vehicle.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

