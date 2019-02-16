2 killed in wrong-way crash on Alligator Alley, including Miccosukee officer

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - An off-duty Miccosukee Police officer and another driver were killed in a wrong-way crash along Alligator Alley in West Broward.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 75, right before exit 27, around 4:55 a.m., Saturday.

“One of the vehicles was going the wrong way,” said FHP Lt. Al Feola.

Early stages of the investigation suggests 32-year-old Curtis Woolwine II was going west in a 2016 Chevrolet when he collided with a 2016 Dodge Charger.

Woolwine was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Miccosukee Police Officer Steven Greco was behind the wheel of the Charger and had just gotten off work at the time of the crash.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews airlifted Greco to Broward Health Medical Center.

“They did everything they could on scene. He was transported to the hospital, and unfortunately he died,” said Feola.

Sal Greco, the officer’s nephew, said his uncle was loved by all and leaves behind a pregnant wife. He was 40 years old.

“Family was extremely important to him. I mean, I know Steven, and he really taught me a lot about that,” said Sal Greco during a phone interview.

Miccosukee Police released a statement on the fallen officer that reads in part, “One of our young police officers lost his life in a tragic car accident. At this time the Tribe is providing support and assistance to the fallen officer’s family.”

Debris from the head-on collision scattered among multiple lanes, causing traffic west of U.S. 27 to be diverted for hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

“It’s a massive scene. We have to collect all the evidence, we have to make sure we map the area,” said Feola.

No other cars were involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

