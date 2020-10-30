2 killed in shooting near NW Miami-Dade school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for the person or people responsible for a shooting near a school in Northwest Miami-Dade that left two men dead.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to reports of someone shot at Lawton Chiles Middle School, located at 8190 NW 197th St. in Hialeah, at around 11:15 p.m., Thursday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim was located at the school. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim was found in a white sedan that crashed into a wall near the entrance to a gated community. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved has since been towed away from the scene.

7News spoke with Giovanni Pirri, who said he reported the crashed vehicle.

“As I’m turning, I see someone to my right completely through the entrance here, and I was like, you don’t see that every day,” he said.

Pirri reported what he saw to some nearby police officers who were already investigating the shooting of the first victim in the area.

“I peeked into the window, and I see a man laying back, kind of leaning to the side, and I saw that there was blood on his shirt, his pants, I think on his arm, and the center console of the car,” he said. “He was kind of moving slightly strange, so I didn’t know if there was a gun or who knows what, so I didn’t talk to him. I didn’t say anything, and the cops were down the street, so I was like, ‘OK, it’ll be safe if I just let them know, and I go about my day.'”

“All I saw was the helicopter that was literally landing right in front of my house right there,” Luis Davalos said, “and I saw them lifting something up. Then they left right after.”

Police said it does not appear that the two victims knew each other.

“I’ve lived here practically my whole life, so to hear something like that is really bizarre,” Pirri said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may eligible for a $3,000 reward.

