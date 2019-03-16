2 killed in Sarasota motorcycle crash

Authorities say two people from Iowa were killed in a motorcycle crash on a Florida highway.

The Bradenton Herald reports that the crash occurred Friday morning on Interstate 75 near Sarasota.

Florida Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Bruce Petrezlka was riding his Honda Goldwing north on I-75 when he veered off the road and into a wooded area. The bike hit a tree, killing Petrezlka and his passenger, 56-year-old Virginia Petrezlka.

It wasn’t clear what caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway.

