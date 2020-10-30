2 killed in NW Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were shot and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to reports of someone shot at Lawton Chiles Middle School, located at 8190 NW 197th St. in Hialeah, at around 11:15 p.m., Thursday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men had been shot.

The first victim was located at the school. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim was found in a white sedan that crashed into a wall.

The vehicle involved has since been towed away from the scene.

7News spoke with a man who said he reported the crashed vehicle.

“I peeked into the window and I see a man laying back, kind of leaning to the side, and I saw that there was blood on his shirt, his pants, I think on his arm, and the center console of the car,” he said. “He was kind of moving slightly strange, so I didn’t know if there was a gun or who knows what, so I didn’t talk to him. I didn’t say anything, and the cops were down the street so I was like, ‘OK, it’ll be safe if I just let them know and I go about my day.'”

Police said the two victims are not known to each other.

The shooting remains under investigation.

