2 killed in Miami Springs crash were MDCPS students

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have confirmed that the victims killed in a fatal, fiery Miami Springs crash were Miami-Dade Public Schools students.

The crash occurred Monday at the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 57th Avenue and left another person hospitalized in critical condition.

Surveillance video from a nearby Orion Fuels gas station showed one vehicle making a left turn onto 57th Avenue.

As the car crossed the intersection, it was hit by another vehicle heading westbound on 36th Street.

The impact instantly killed two people in one of the cars.

Officials have not yet released their identities.

