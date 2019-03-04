MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The families of two men who were killed in a crash in Miami Gardens came together to remember the victims, as unanswered questions about the incident continue to swirl.

Family and friends gathered with balloons and candles to pay tribute to Tarvis Gantt and Malcolm Lightbourn, Sunday.

Police said the two men died Friday night following the fatal collision at Northwest 39th Avenue and 175th Street.

Devastated family members said they are holding on to their faith and each other during this difficult time.

“Please, we just beg that you just come right now, Lord,” said one woman as she led mourners in prayer. “Come right now, Lord. Give us your strength, Father God.”

“My heart is very heavy, and I still can’t believe that, and I’m here alongside my cousin, [Tarvis’] brother, to show my support and my love for my family,” said family member Lisa Gantt.

Surveillance from that night shows a car with its lights off running a stoplight and crashing into Gantt and Lightbourn’s car.

About 15 seconds later, a squad car is seen arriving at the scene, raising questions from the victims’ families as to whether a police chase led to the deadly crash.

