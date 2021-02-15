2 killed in crash along southbound I-95 express lanes in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed in a crash along the southbound express lanes of Interstate 95 in North Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene just north of Miami Gardens Drive just before 3:30 p.m., Monday.

According to FHP, the crash involved a Dodge pickup truck and a Saturn sedan.

The two occupants inside of the Saturn were pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers have shut down southbound I-95 to investigate the fatal crash. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.