2 killed after car slams into pole in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight crash in Miami that left two people dead.

According to officials, a car violently hit a pole along South Miami Avenue and Flagler Street.

The car belongs to a security services company.

Police said the driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle, but instead lost control and slammed into the pole.

The roads were shut down in the area while police investigated.

The crash also forced the Miami avenue Metromover station to close.

