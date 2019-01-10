2 killed after car slams into building in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people are dead after an overnight crash in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the driver was speeding and lost control before he violently hit a building along South Miami Avenue and Flagler Street.

The passenger died on the scene, and the driver was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The names of the people involved were not released.

The car belongs to a security services company.

Roads were shut down in the area while police investigated.

The crash also forced the Miami Avenue Metromover station to close.

