FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed after, police said, their car slammed into a tree in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on Northeast Ninth Street and North Federal Highway, at around 12:15 p.m.

Officials said the victims’ older model Mercedes-Benz crashed into a tree located in a median.

Paramedics transported them to Broward Health Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Officers temporarily shut down one lane of North Federal Highway while they investigated.

Police are withholding the victims’ names until next of kin is notified.

