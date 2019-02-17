2 killed, 4 hospitalized after fiery crash in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed and four were taken to area hospitals after an SUV and a car collided at a Hialeah Gardens intersection, causing the larger vehicle to burst into flames.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fiery wreck near West Okeechobee Road and Northwest 121st Way, early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, a Ford Expedition and a Mercedes-Benz sedan collided. The impact caused the SUV to ignite, which trapped and burned the driver to death.

Officials said the Mercedes, which had five people inside, slammed into a guardrail, causing severe damage to the front of the car.

Witnesses said one of the passengers in the Mercedes was killed on impact.

Paramedics airlifted one victim to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition and transported another to that hospital by ground.

Rescuers transported the other two victims to Kendall Regional Medical Center as trauma alerts.

While they recover, detectives are investigating and working to find the cause of this double fatal crash.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.